Chandauli woman’s death: Autopsy says cause of death ‘unknown’

A day after a probe was ordered into the death of a 24-year-old woman allegedly during a raid by Chandauli police in the district’s Sayedraja area, the postmortem report stated the cause of death as unknown and found two external injuries on the body, police said.

Following the complaint filed by the woman’s brother, an FIR has been filed against six police officials – including Sayedraja Station House Officer Uday Pratap Singh. Singh was suspended on Monday by Superintendent of Police of Chandauli Ankur Aggarwal.

On Sunday, Aggarwal had ordered a probe into the allegations of a police team “manhandling” two daughters of criminal Kanhaiya Yadav during a raid, leading to the death of one in Sayedraja area of the district.

The deceased was identified as Gudiya Yadav alias Nisha.

The findings of the postmortem report are in contrast with Circle Officer (Chandauli) Anil Rai’s earlier statement that “the woman appeared to have died by suicide.”

Talking about the postmortem report, Rai on Monday said, “Yesterday, the woman’s family told the police that they found her body hanging from a fan in a room of the house after the police left. They have been misleading us since yesterday by making false claims and have been frequently changing statements.”

However, the deceased’s family denied Rai’s allegations,

“No one in our family told police that they found Gudiya hanging in the house. These statements police made on their own,” they said.