Chandauli: Police probe Arvind Rajbhar’s speech

Police are probing controversial remarks made by Arvind Rajbhar, general secretary of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and son of party president and minister O P Rajbhar, at a public meeting in Chandauli on Monday.

In a video of the speech, Arvind is allegedly seen saying, amid applause, “Such people who forget their sisters and lay their hands on the sisters of others should be booked. Let us come to power this time, we will get their hands chopped.”

He is also purportedly heard saying, “You don’t need to worry. India is a country that is changing, the way your mentality has changed and society comes out to support women. So if I ask you to burn down Balua police station, will you come or not? Injustice against the poor must stop or else if the blood of SBSP boils over, all of Chandauli will begin to burn…”

Superintendent of Police, Chandauli, Santosh Singh, said, “We have ordered an inquiry into the comments made by Arvind Rajhbhar and are examining under what circumstances he made the statements. There is no law and order issue as of now. He made the comments at a small informal meet because the district authorities and police were not informed about this and no officials were present, as is the norm when a political meet is held.”

Police said Rajbhar was referring to the case of a 21-year-old Rajbhar woman whose family got a rape case registered against two of her male friends, both Yadavs, in the village where Arvind had held his meeting on Monday.

Arvind’s father O P Rajbhar had recently courted controversy by alleging that Yadavs and Rajputs consume more liquor than others. Neither Arvind nor his father could be reached for comment.

