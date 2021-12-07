Chandauli: Day after scuffle at CM event venue, FIR filed against SP MLA

A day after a Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and party workers allegedly scuffled with the police at the venue of an event in Chandauli district addressed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the police on Monday filed an FIR against legislator Prabhunarayan Singh Yadav and others on charges of using criminal force to deter public servants from discharging their duty, and wrongful restraint.

A purported video of the incident showed the Sakaldiha MLA involved in a tussle with Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anirudh Singh. The case was filed at the Balua police station against the MLA, one Santosh Yadav and 100 to 150 unidentified people based on a complaint from sub-inspector Shiv Shankar Singh.

The police have alleged that the accused attacked them when they tried to stop them from moving towards Ramgarh village, where the chief minister’s programme was to be held. The protesters raised anti-government slogans. In a video doing the rounds of social media, Prabhunarayan Singh Yadav is purportedly seen holding Anirudh Singh by his neck and butting heads. Singh is the circle officer of Sakaldiha.

On Sunday evening, Prabhunarayan Yadav had told The Indian Express, “We had submitted a memorandum to the local administration three days ago asking them to start the work related to farm issues such as the sale of crop and fertilisers and seeds. Nothing was done, so today we were holding a peaceful protest in the Sakaldiha area. These policemen started to lathi-charge us without any reason, and when I intervened, the local DSP misbehaved with me. Male officers assaulted female workers. He asked me whether I wanted to contest the election or not.”

The state legislator added, “Now, some sellout media persons are saying that I misbehaved with the officer. I have video evidence of how brutal the lathi-charge was, and will submit it soon.”

Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl SP) Chiranjib Mukherjee on Monday said an investigation had started but no arrests had been made so far. The police were also scanning videos to identify those involved in the scuffle, and conducting raids to trace the accused, the officer added.