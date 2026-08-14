Seven dead, three missing after water and debris flood under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

Seven workers died, and 12 sustained injuries after water and debris gushed into an under-construction tunnel at a hydroelectric project site in Chamoli district on Thursday evening. Three workers remain missing; the search for them continued on Friday.

Tehri Hydro Development Corporation India Limited (THDCIL), the executing agency, in a statement on Friday, said that the incident occurred in the Tail Race Tunnel (TRT) of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project (VPHEP) on Thursday at approximately 6:20 PM when a large volume of water and debris suddenly entered the tunnel at Chainage 1440 meters (face-II), accompanied by a loud noise.

At the time of the incident, concrete lining work was underway at Chainage 1230 meters, where a total of 22 workers deployed by the principal executing agency, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), were working.