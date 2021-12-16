‘Centuries-old Ram Temple wish fulfilled’: JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday said people’s centuries-old wish of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya had been fulfilled when the construction began last year.

On his visit to Ayodhya to offer prayers at the makeshift temple for Ram Lalla and other temples, Nadda was joined by chief ministers and their deputies from nine BJP-ruled states.

“Every Indian wants a grand Ram temple is built, and Ram Lalla is there. People have wanted this for centuries, which has now been fulfilled. It is because of blessings of Ram Lalla that we are here at this auspicious moment. All of us will also offer prayers to him. We will also take stock of the grand Ram temple being built here,” Nadda told reporters before offering prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple and the Saryu Ghat. The BJP delegation later reviewed the progress of the temple construction.

“All BJP workers like us are inspired by nationalism, and we always bow down in front of the Indian culture. We are fortunate that we visited the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. It is a matter of faith. It is a matter of faith to visit Ram Lalla and the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. It was not possible to have come so far, and not visit Ayodhya,” added Nadda, on his first Ayodhya visit after the 2019 Supreme Court judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit in favour of a temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Monday inaugurated the the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency.

Among other BJP leaders who visited Ayodhya were Andhra Pradesh CM Prema Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein; Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb; Manipur CM N Biren Singh; Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma; Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan; Goa CM Pramod Sawant; Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar; Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel; Bihar Deputy CMs Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad; and Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. Besides Khattar and Mein, the rest were accompanied by their wives.

BJP state spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi, who accompanied the delegation, said, “Under the leadership of national president J P Nadda, all the leaders first went to the Saryu Ghat, and prayed to Maa Saryu. After aarti, the delegation visited Ram ki Paidi… From there, we went to Hanuman Garhi, where we took blessings of Lord Hanuman.

Following this, we went to Ram Janmabhoomi. We did darshan of Ram Lalla and pooja there. Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth

Kshetra secretary Champat Rai and other Trust officials briefed the leaders.”

He said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya could not visit Ayodhya with the delegation as they had to participate in the UP Vidhan Sabha proceedings on Wednesday.