Centre to launch 7 Internet Exchange nodes in UP today

Union Minister of State for Electronics, Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar will launch seven new Internet exchange nodes in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Electronics & IT said, “These nodes will be located at Meerut, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi & Gorakhpur.”

“Till date, only one Internet exchange node was operating in UP at Gautam Buddh Nagar. With 7 new Internet exchanges, the Internet ecosystem shall be further strengthened in the state, which is taking fast strides in leveraging technology for transforming the lives of people,” the statement said, adding that the inauguration of new Internet exchanges shall enable people of UP to access high-quality Internet.

Chandrashekhar will launch the new internet exchange nodes physically from Agra. Union Minister of State, Law and Justice, SP Singh Baghel will also be present on the occasion.

“These exchange points will cover all zones of UP. A user of Braj region or Bundelkhand region will now have the same internet capability of user experience as Metro city users,” the statement said.

“Internet exchange improves Internet performance and speed for consumers. Ensures better resilience, stability, efficiency & quality of Internet at a lower cost… It benefits the netizens and promotes the arrival of more Internet service providers thereby expanding the digital market,” the statement said, adding that Uttar Pradesh was taking a lead in this direction.

Under the Narendra Modi government, the number of broadband users has increased from 250 million to approximately 840 million, the ministry said, adding the data consumption has seen an increase of 189 times (from 62.9 petabytes to 11924 petabytes).”