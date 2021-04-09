Centre to give UP Rs 14,246 crore as Disaster Response Fund: UP Govt

According to the official, Uttar Pradesh will get the maximum amount under Disaster Response Fund after Maharashtra, which will get Rs 23,737 crore in five years. (Representational)

The Centre has approved the release of Rs 14,246 crore to UP as State Disaster Response Fund “in appreciation of the readiness in disaster situation shown by the state government,” a spokesperson of the UP government said on Thursday.

The fund will help the state government to make arrangements to deal with all types of natural calamities, including extreme rainfall and floods, famines and droughts, fire outbreaks, earthquakes, unseasonal rainfall and hailstorms among others, the spokesman added.

According to the officials of the Revenue Department, the state received Rs 3,729 crore in the last five years on the recommendation of the 14th Finance Commission. “Now, the 15th Finance Commission has recommended funds four times more than the previous allocated amount,” the official added.

“The 15th Finance Commission has approved a sum of Rs 2,578 crore for 2021-22, Rs 2,707 crore for 2022-23, Rs 2,842 crore for 2023-24, Rs 2,985 crore for 2024-25 and Rs 3,134 crore for 2025-26,” the official added.

According to the official, Uttar Pradesh will get the maximum amount under Disaster Response Fund after Maharashtra, which will get Rs 23,737 crore in five years. UP, on the other hand, will get Rs 14,246 crore, the official added.

The share of centre and state in disaster risk management will remain the same as in the past –75:25. The Central government will give Rs 10,685 crore to UP in the next five years, while the UP government will contribute Rs 3,561 crore to it, the official added.