Centre should fix vaccine price, introduce uniform national policy: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati sought intervention of the Centre for fixing the price of Covid-19 vaccine and also demanded a uniform national policy in this regard. Following shortage of liquid medical oxygen being reported from different parts of the country, the BSP chief also sought to divert liquid oxygen used for industrial and commercial purposes to hospitals.

“There is need for the Government of India to intervene in the case of different prices for COVID vaccine for Central, State Governments and Private hospitals,” Mayawati tweeted from her official handle. Making a demand for a uniform policy in this regard, she wrote, “Is sambandha mein ekspata vali Rashtriya Niti Banakar uspar amal karne ki BSP ki Kendra se mang hai (BSP demands that the central government should bring a uniform national policy in this regard).”

She further demanded that considering the shortage of oxygen at hospitals in different states as well as in Delhi, supply be diverted from industrial and commercial use to hospitals and asked the central government to give special attention to emergency medicines.