Centre ignoring demand for caste census: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday charged that the Centre is ignoring the demand for a caste census due to its casteist mentality.

She also accused the Yogi Adityanath government of meting out step motherly treatment to Muslims and creating fear among them in Uttar Pradesh.

“BSP supports the demand of OBC community for caste census. Due to ‘jatiwadi mansikta’ (casteiest mentality), the Centre is ignoring the demand,” she charged.

Mayawati was talking to reporters after a review meeting of Muslims, Jat and OBC community office bearers of her party here for the reserved seats (86 out of 403 seats are reserved for SC) in the state.

Attacking the state government, she alleged, “Among religious minorities, Muslims are very upset in all matters with the state government. In this government their progress has stopped. Their exploitation is being done by framing them in fake cases and fear is created among them with new rules and laws. This also shows the BJP’s step motherly treatment towards them”.

“In my government, their progress and security was ensured,” she asserted.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the Congress did not implement the Mandal commission report and the BSP got it implemented in the VP Singh government due to which OBC community got reservation facilities.

She further alleged that Centre and “casteist” state government are making reservation ineffective by making new rules and laws and also taking support of courts and the same is happening in Uttar Pradesh also.

Mayawati promised that if the BSP is voted to power, her government will ensure progress, welfare and security of Jats and OBC communities besides that of Muslims.