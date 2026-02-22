Centre grants in-principle approval for a loan of Rs 2883 crore for East-West corridor of Lucknow Metro

The East-West Corridor, planned under Phase 1B of the Lucknow Metro project, will run from Charbagh to Vasant Kunj.

The Department of Economic Affairs under the Union Ministry of Finance has granted in-principle approval for external borrowing of Rs 2,883.93 crore for the East-West Corridor of Lucknow Metro.

According to the UP Metro authorities, the approval was accorded on Friday for Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation’s proposal to raise external funding from the New Development Bank, a multilateral financial institution established by BRICS nations. The borrowing will be supported by a sovereign guarantee of the Government of India. The total estimated cost of the East-West Corridor project is Rs 5,801.05 crore.

The proposal was discussed in a Screening Committee meeting chaired by the Department of Economic Affairs with participation from NITI Aayog, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and other concerned central ministries. The proposal was initiated by the Government of Uttar Pradesh and presented by the Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, Sushil Kumar, who outlined the project features and funding structure.