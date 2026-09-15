Errors in student data submitted causing delays, snags: CBSE

CBSE has sent a letter to all affiliated schools flagging its concern and reminding all of the due process. It also sought coordination effort and planning at every level in the lead up to the 2027 Board examinations. (CBSE)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has instructed all affiliated schools to thoroughly verify student personal and subject details ahead of the 2027 Board examinations due to recurring data errors and delays.

“The Board has begun the pre-examination process under which the list of candidates who will appear for the examinations next year are collected from schools… but it has been noticed that several schools have not submitted correct details,” a CBSE official said.

In recent examinations, the Board has faced several avoidable delays and operational difficulties due to incorrect student personal and subject details, which have, in turn, affected its ability to maintain timelines and ensure efficiency, while also leading to undue problems faced by candidates, read a CBSE communication.