Census 2027 on, UP govt limits transfer of surveying teachers to ‘exceptional cases’

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In an attempt to ensure proper execution of both Census 2027-related activities and academic tasks, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued an inter-district transfer policy for teachers under the Basic Education Council, limiting transfers for the current academic year to exceptional and humanitarian circumstances, officials said on Thursday.
The move assumes significance as most teachers under the Basic Education Council are currently engaged in Census 2027-related work.
According to the policy issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Basic Education, transfer benefits will be available in cases where the teacher, their spouse, or their unmarried son or daughter is a person with a disability. Transfer applications will also be considered if the teacher or their unmarried son or daughter is suffering from cancer or undergoing dialysis treatment, officials added.
As per the policy issued for the academic session 2026-27, the state government has allowed inter-district transfers within a limited framework, given that a large number of teachers from the Basic Education Department are contributing to the Census exercise.
The policy further notes that if both husband and wife are employed in schools under the Basic Education Council, transfers may be granted, keeping in view the student-teacher ratio, to districts where the requirement for teachers is higher.
The department has also been directed to consider transfers in any other extremely difficult and exceptional circumstances, subject to the approval of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials added.
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