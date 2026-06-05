Census 2027 on, UP govt limits transfer of surveying teachers to ‘exceptional cases’

The move assumes significance as most teachers under the Basic Education Council are currently engaged in Census 2027-related work. (Express Photo)

In an attempt to ensure proper execution of both Census 2027-related activities and academic tasks, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued an inter-district transfer policy for teachers under the Basic Education Council, limiting transfers for the current academic year to exceptional and humanitarian circumstances, officials said on Thursday.

The move assumes significance as most teachers under the Basic Education Council are currently engaged in Census 2027-related work.

According to the policy issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Basic Education, transfer benefits will be available in cases where the teacher, their spouse, or their unmarried son or daughter is a person with a disability. Transfer applications will also be considered if the teacher or their unmarried son or daughter is suffering from cancer or undergoing dialysis treatment, officials added.