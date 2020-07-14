CBSE Class XII Results Out Consistency is key: Lucknow girl who scored 600/600

Divyanshi Jain with her parents, in Lucknow on Monday. (PTI photo) Divyanshi Jain with her parents, in Lucknow on Monday. (PTI photo)

Divyanshi Jain, a resident of Bashirat Ganj area in Lucknow, says she did not expect to score a perfect 600 out of 600 in her Class XII CBSE examinations. “I still can’t believe it,” she said on Monday, after the results were announced.

Divyanshi, a student of Navyug Radiance Senior Secondary School, Lucknow, scored 100 marks in English, Sanskrit, History, Geography, Insurance and Economics.

She said she could not give the Geography paper due to the pandemic, but was awarded a 100 based on her scores in the other subjects.

On how she prepared, she said, “It was about consistency. I knew I had to study in a way that I would not get stressed at the last minute and retained confidence to do well. I relied on mock papers and studied for long hours, but also ensured I got adequate sleep.”

Daughter of a businessman and homemaker mother, Jain says she wants to pursue a career focusing on research in history. “I really like history and I would like to do research in the subject,” she says.

She adds that she has applied to Delhi University colleges for a Bachelors in history.

Asked about her interests and hobbies, she says, “I like to read and be aware of what is happening in the world. I like to be aware about the current events in the world and the country.”

Girls outshone boys in the results, which also recorded an increase of over five per cent in pass percentage against last year.

The board decided against coming up with any merit list amid the exceptional circumstances arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

