CBI takes over probe into Kanpur realtor’s death, files FIR against 7 cops

THE CBI on Tuesday lodged an FIR into the death of 38-year-old Kanpur realtor Manish Gupta, who was allegedly beaten to death by policemen during a late-night raid at a hotel in Gorakhpur on September 27. The state government had recommended a CBI probe into the incident on October 1.

The CBI’s Lucknow branch lodged the FIR against then SHO of Ramgarh Tal, Jagat Narayan Singh, sub-inspectors Akshay Kumar Mishra and Vijay Yadav, and four unidentified policemen.

The case has been lodged on the basis of a police complaint filed by Gupta’s wife Meenakshi in Gorakhpur on September 29.

“So far, the Special Investigation Team of UP Police has arrested six policemen, including the three named in the FIR,” said Ramgarh Station House Officer Sushil Kumar.

Gupta, a native of the Barra area of Kanpur, was allegedly assaulted by policemen in his hotel room on September 27. Police alleged they had gone to the hotel looking for criminals.

While police claimed that Gupta died after a fall in the hotel room, his wife Meenakshi filed a complaint to police alleging that her husband was thrashed by policemen after he objected to their behaviour, leading to his death.