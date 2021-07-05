scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 05, 2021
Must Read

CBI registers fresh case in Gomti river front project irregularities; searches at over 40 locations

The agency started a massive search operation at 42 locations in 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh, Alwar in Rajasthan and Kolkata in West Bengal on Monday following the registration of FIR, officials said.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 5, 2021 12:45:36 pm
CBI registers fresh case in Gomti river front project irregularities; searches at over 40 locationsThe CBI has registered a fresh case in the alleged irregularities in the ambitious Gomti river front project in Lucknow. (File photo)

The CBI has registered a fresh case in the alleged irregularities in the ambitious Gomti river front project in Lucknow, which was undertaken during the tenure of the previous Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh, where assembly polls are due next year.

The agency started a massive search operation at 42 locations in 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh, Alwar in Rajasthan and Kolkata in West Bengal on Monday following the registration of FIR, officials said.

The operation, which started early in the morning, is going on and it may be expanded during the course of the day, they said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The officials said that 189 Uttar Pradesh government officers, including the then engineers, and others are named as accused in the FIR.

This is the second FIR related to the project by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Click here for more

In the 2022 UP assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party, under Akhilesh Yadav, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party, the Congress, among others, will try to wrest the state from the BJP.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 05: Latest News

Advertisement