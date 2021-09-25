CBI registers FIR in Narendra Giri death case

Two days after the Uttar Pradesh government recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri, the agency’s special crime branch in Delhi took over the inquiry on Friday. A CBI team arrived in Prayagraj in the evening, and asked the police for case files.

The agency has invoked IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide) in the FIR. Three people, including two disciples of the Hindu ascetic, are in judicial custody at present.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Prayagraj police visited Naini Central Jail to question the accused. “On court’s permission, a police team came to the jail and questioned the persons arrested in connection with the death of Narendra Giri,” said police.