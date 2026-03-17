CBI registers FIR against govt officials in 5 states over scholarship fund ’embezzlement’

Scholarships under this scheme were available to students of classes 11 and 12, as well as in post-matriculation diploma and certificate courses.

The CBI has registered an FIR into the alleged siphoning of more than Rs 11.4 crore from scholarship funds intended for students with disabilities by non-existent institutes and students.

The FIR was filed on March 11 against unidentified public servants and nodal officers in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly embezzling funds from the Umbrella Scholarship Scheme, launched in 2018 after six scholarship schemes, including the Post-matric Scholarship for Students with Disabilities, were merged.

Scholarships under this scheme were available to students of classes 11 and 12, as well as in post-matriculation diploma and certificate courses. Bachelor’s degree and diploma, master’s degree and diploma from any university recognised by UGC/AICTE were also funded under these scholarships.