CBI registers FIR against govt officials in 5 states over scholarship fund ’embezzlement’

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The CBI has registered an FIR into the alleged siphoning of more than Rs 11.4 crore from scholarship funds intended for students with disabilities by non-existent institutes and students.
The FIR was filed on March 11 against unidentified public servants and nodal officers in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly embezzling funds from the Umbrella Scholarship Scheme, launched in 2018 after six scholarship schemes, including the Post-matric Scholarship for Students with Disabilities, were merged.
Scholarships under this scheme were available to students of classes 11 and 12, as well as in post-matriculation diploma and certificate courses. Bachelor’s degree and diploma, master’s degree and diploma from any university recognised by UGC/AICTE were also funded under these scholarships.
“The objective and allowances of the scheme for the post-metric scholarship, including the details of maintenance allowance, disability allowance, reimbursement of compulsory non-refundable fees and book allowance, are referred to in the scheme book (scholarship scheme for students with disabilities),” the FIR said.
The CBI had launched a preliminary enquiry on May 22 last year on a complaint from the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, alleging that Rs 11.41 crore in scholarships had been paid to 926 students related to 28 institutes, which were either fake or showed serious malpractices during an inspection by the ministry.
“During the enquiry, it surfaced that many of these institutions were non-existent or were closed while still claiming funds from the National Scholarship Portal. It was found Satyam College of Education in Jammu and Kashmir had been closed since 2017, yet claims were filed in names of its students using fake user IDs created on the National Scholarship Portal,” according to the FIR.
“The conspiracy also allegedly involved using functional schools without their knowledge, with 11 institutions across states such as Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Odisha reporting that they were unaware of the scheme and the alleged beneficiaries were never admitted to their schools,” it said.
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