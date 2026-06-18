CBI carries out raids in 14 places over Rs 7 crore basic education ‘scam’

The search operation was spread across 14 locations in Lucknow, Ayodhya, Kushinagar, Pratapgarh and Amethi, the agency said. (PTI/File)

The CBI on Wednesday conducted searches across 14 locations in Uttar Pradesh after registering a case of alleged embezzlement of Rs 4 crore by officials of the Basic Education Department, in Amethi’s Gauriganj, the agency said.

The search operation was spread across 14 locations in Lucknow, Ayodhya, Kushinagar, Pratapgarh and Amethi, the agency said.

The action came nearly 10 days after the CBI registered a case on June 8 on the directives of the Allahabad High Court.

It was alleged that the junior accounts clerk had entered into a criminal conspiracy with the co-accused and unidentified others to illegally divert Rs 4 crore (approx) from the Government Treasury to various bank accounts, the spokesperson said.