CBI books ex-chief of UP Shia board for ‘illegal sale of land’

Wasim Rizvi has alleged conspiracy behind the registration of these cases.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two cases against former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairperson Wasim Rizvi and others in connection with alleged irregularities in the sale, purchase and transfer of waqf properties in the state, officials said on Friday.

The cases were registered at the CBI Anti-Corruption Bureau’s Lucknow branch on Thursday.

The cases were lodged a year after the Yogi Adityanath government recommended CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities.

The police investigation into the matter is over four years old, with one case being lodged in Prayagraj in 2016 at the Kotwali police station under IPC sections 441 (criminal trespass) and 447 (punishment for criminal trespass).

The other one was registered at the Hazratganj police station here in 2017. It was filed against five people, including Rizvi, under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 409 (breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Rizvi has alleged conspiracy behind the registration of these cases. Last year, he claimed that nothing came out of a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe in the Lucknow case, while he was not directly involved in the Prayagraj matter.

Rizvi, who has spoken in favour of the BJP since it came to power in 2017, served as the Shia Waqf Board’s head for over a decade. He has called for the scrapping of madrasa education, alleging that madrasas were promoting “terror activities”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd