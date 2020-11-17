CBI arrests UP engineer for sexually abusing children, selling their porn videos

The CBI, which has an Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention/ Investigation unit, had earlier registered a case against the accused and other unknown persons.

The CBI has arrested a junior engineer with Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department on charges of sexually abusing children between the age of 5-16 years and selling pornographic material on them.

The official has been identified as Rambhawan, a resident of Chitrakoot in Bundelkhand region.

CBI sources said he was arrested from Banda after days of surveillance. They alleged that he had been indulging in this activity for the past 10 years and had victimised at least 50 children. The accused allegedly filmed all sexual acts and sold videos and photographs on Darknet.

CBI on Tuesday said searches at the official’s home led to recovery of Rs 8 lakh in cash, mobile phones, laptops, web camera and electronic storage devices such as pendrives/ memory cards, and sex toys. “The accused allegedly used these electronic items and gadgets to lure children falling in the age group of 5-16 years. The scrutiny of the emails of the accused has revealed that he was allegedly in constant touch with several individuals (both Indian and foreign nationals) for the purpose of sharing child sexual abuse material. The accused has allegedly created and shared huge quantity of child sexual abusive material, over the years, through the internet using various social media platforms and websites over Darknet etc,” CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said in a statement.

The CBI, which has an Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention/ Investigation unit, had earlier registered a case against the accused and other unknown persons.

“It was alleged that the accused were involved in sexual abuse of children in the Districts of Banda, Chitrakoot and the surrounding areas in Uttar Pradesh… It was further alleged that these photographs and video films containing child sexual abuse material were published/transmitted by the accused using the facility of internet. It was also alleged that the accused used Darkweb for sale, transmission and sharing of such CSAM content with other individuals,” Gaur said. On Tuesday evening, the irrigation department suspended Rambhawan.

With ENS Lucknow

