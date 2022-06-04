scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 04, 2022
CBI arrests Northern Railways officer, 2 others in bribery case in Lucknow

Deputy Chief Materials Manager (carriage and wagons) Alok Mishra was arrested along with two others who were identified as Avanish Mishra and Manjit Singh, the CBI said in a statement.

By: PTI | Lucknow |
Updated: June 4, 2022 12:34:52 pm
Railways corruption LucknowNorthern Railways. (File photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said it has arrested an officer of the Lucknow division of the Northern Railways for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000.

Deputy Chief Materials Manager (carriage and wagons) Alok Mishra was arrested on Friday evening along with two others who were identified as Avanish Mishra and Manjit Singh, the CBI said in a statement.

A case has been registered against the three arrested accused, unidentified public servants and private persons in the matter, it said.

According to the FIR, the said public servant was demanding and accepting illegal gratification from contractors for awarding contracts and clearing bills, etc. Alok Mishra allegedly directed a private person to bring cash for clearing the pending bills of another person amounting to Rs 70 lakh.

CBI officials laid a trap and caught Alok Mishra when he was receiving the bribe of Rs 80,000.

Searches were conducted in connection with the case at various places in Lucknow. So far, cash worth Rs 32,10,000 has been recovered from the residence of Alok Mishra, the CBI said.

“Incriminating documents and digital devices from the residence of the deputy CMM Mishra were also recovered,” it said. The agency said the arrested accused will be presented before a competent court.

