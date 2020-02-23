CBI announces Rs 2 lakh reward for information on Atiq Ahmed’s son, releases posters

To be mentioned, in April last year, the SC ordered a CBI probe into the assault of Mohit Jaiswal and also directed transfer of Atiq Ahmed to a jail in Gujarat. To be mentioned, in April last year, the SC ordered a CBI probe into the assault of Mohit Jaiswal and also directed transfer of Atiq Ahmed to a jail in Gujarat.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has released posters and announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for information leading to the arrest of jailed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s 21-year-old son, Mohammad Umar, who is wanted for allegedly abducting a businessman from Lucknow and assaulting him inside Deoria district jail in 2018. Atiq Ahmed was then lodged at Deoria jail.

Posters have been put up across Prayagraj district declaring that a reward of Rs 2 lakh has been announced for information on the whereabouts of Umar, who is wanted in the kidnapping and attempt to murder case, lodged at Krishna Nagar police station in Lucknow. The posters carry telephone numbers of CBI offices and officials concerned.

CBI is investigating the case on Supreme Court directives.

The CBI had registered the case in June last year against Atiq, his son Umar, their four associates and 10-12 unidentified persons. On Supreme Court’s directive Atiq was shifted to a jail in Gujarat.

The case was lodged by Lucknow-based real-estate businessman, Mohit Jaiswal, who had alleged that Atiq’s associate kidnapped him from Lucknow and took to Deoria jail on December 26, 2018 where Atiq and his aides assaulted him inside the barrack. He also had alleged that Atiq had forcibly got signed documents of firms worth Rs 48 crore in the name of two of his associates and also took his SUV.

The FIR was registered against Atiq Ahmed, his son and aides at Krishna Nagar police station of Lucknow in January last year. The Lucknow police investigated and filed chargesheet against eight accused. In May, another FIR was lodged against five employees of Deoria jail.

To be mentioned, in April last year, the SC ordered a CBI probe into the assault of Mohit Jaiswal and also directed transfer of Atiq Ahmed to a jail in Gujarat.

Atiq Ahmed’s younger brother, Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf, too carries a reward of Rs 1 lakh announced by the Prayagraj police. A former SP MLA, Ashraf is wanted in four cases registered at Dhoomanganj police station in Prayagraj. Two of the four cases are related to murder.

Of the four cases, three were lodged against him in 2016 and one in 2015. As many as 27 cases are lodged against Ashraf and the latest case was registered against him in 2018. Except for one in Chandauli, all other cases are filed in different police stations of Prayagraj.

“A letter has been sent to UP DGP headquarters to increase the award to Rs 2.5 lakh on Ashraf’s head,” said Prayagraj SP Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.