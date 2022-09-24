Caught ‘cheating’, 12-yr-old dies by suicide

HOURS after a 12-year-old boy – a student of class VII – was allegedly caught cheating in an exam, the Rae Bareli police found his body hanging from a fan at his residence on Thursday. A suicide note was recovered, police said.

The boy’s family alleged the school authorities “forced him to take the extreme step.”An FIR was registered against the school principal and an assistant teacher on charges of abetment to suicide. No arrests have been made yet. The case was filed by the boy’s father, a businessman. The authorities, however, denied the allegations.

For the past few years, the boy and his elder brother were staying with his uncle. “My nephew and my daughter, who is also a student of the same school, were sitting in the same classroom. My daughter told me that a teacher caught him cheating during biology exam. The teacher thrashed him in front of all students. Then he was taken to the principal’s office, where he was again scolded and beaten,” said the uncle.

He said the boy was depressed after the incident.