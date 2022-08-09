Cattle deaths at Amroha shelter: Village pradhan among nine arrested

August 9, 2022 4:56:27 am
Amroha police have arrested the pradhan of Santhalpur village in connection with the death of at least 60 cattle at a cow shelter on August 4.
With the arrest of Santhalpur village pradhan Ram Autar Singh, nine persons have been arrested in the case so far.
With the main accused, Tahir, who allegedly supplied “insecticide-laced fodder”, still on the run, police have doubled the cash reward for information about him to Rs 50,000.
A three-member team of experts from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute(IVRI), Bareilly, confirmed that the fodder contained a high quantity of nitrite-based insecticide, resulting in brain haemorrhage of bovines.
Block Development Officer (BDO), Renu Kumari, in her report claimed that Tahir deliberately sprinkled the lethal chemical to promote communal enmity. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered a high-level probe following cattle deaths.
Meanwhile, a Congress delegation visited the cattle shelter on Sunday and demanded a probe by the Special Investigation Team(SIT). The Congress delegation, led by former minister Satish Sharma, said that the large-scale death of bovines was a cause of concern and should be probed.
Several BJP leaders have also visited the cow shelter since the death of cattles last Thursday.
