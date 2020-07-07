Caretaker at former DIG’s residence held: Theft suspect dies at police station, 5 cops suspended

A judicial inquiry has been requested into the alleged custodial death of a man brought to a police station in Lucknow hours after he was allegedly beaten up at the residence of a former police DIG over allegations of a theft attempt. (Representational Image) A judicial inquiry has been requested into the alleged custodial death of a man brought to a police station in Lucknow hours after he was allegedly beaten up at the residence of a former police DIG over allegations of a theft attempt. (Representational Image)

A JUDICIAL inquiry has been requested into the alleged custodial death of a 25-year-old man who was brought to Gomti Nagar Vistar police station in Lucknow hours after he was allegedly beaten up at the residence of a former police DIG on Saturday over allegations of a theft attempt. Five policemen, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station concerned, have been suspended for negligence, senior officers said.

Even as police personnel at the station alleged that the man, Umesh Kumar, was spotted while trying to end his life inside the lock-up using his belt and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, a FIR on murder charges was registered against the caretaker of the former DIG’s residence and two others.

The dead man’s brother has alleged that the caretaker, Rajkumar, and the two other’s beat up Umesh at the ex-DIG’s residence, leading to his death later. The caretaker has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

The role of former DIG Umashankar Jaiswal is also expected to come under the scanner as senior police officers said they would probe all angles.

“This was either a suicide case or it was a murder. The postmortem report has confirmed asphyxia or suffocation but did not confirm how he suffocated. The body, however, does not have a ligature mark. That is why we are not able to draw conclusion on the death. We have again asked the medical expert’s opinion. The postmortem report also has mentioned five injury marks, which suggest that the youth was beaten up and that brings the version of Rajkumar into suspicion. A forensic team sent to the police station did not find any blood stain at the spot suggesting that he was not beaten up there,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Somen Barma.

Barma said on Saturday morning, police were informed that Umesh Kumar was caught by Rajkumar and two others while allegedly trying to enter a former DIG’s under-construction house with an intention to steal around 2 am the same day.

“The caretaker, Rajkumar, informed the police about the incident only three-four hours later. Umesh was taken to the police station and Rajkumar and the ex-DIG came along. Rajkumar submitted a complaint claiming that back at the house, Umesh hit himself on the head using a stone. Later, according to personnel at the police station, the man tried to kill himself using his belt. He was taken to Lohia hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” said Barma.

“Soon after the death, five policemen were suspended for negligence. We also sent our report to both the state and the National Human Rights Commission. Given the seriousness of the case, we have also informed the district judge and requested a judicial inquiry in the matter. We have named SHO Vibhuti Khand as the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case for an impartial investigation. Meanwhile, Umesh’s brother has alleged that Rajkumar and others beat him up, leading to his death. We registered a murder FIR against Rajkumar and two others. Rajkumar has been arrested,” he added.

Asked if the police would also probing the role of the ex-DIG as he was reportedly present both when the youth was beaten up back at the house and also at the police station, he said, “Every possible angle in the case would be probed.” He added that the viscera of the deceased has been preserved and the medical experts have again been asked to give a clearer picture on how the youth died.

