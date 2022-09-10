Caste tension in Meerut village after murder, arson

A 37-year-old man was stabbed to death and his uncle seriously injured allegedly by two brothers following a quarrel over liquor at Dulhera Chauhan village of Meerut late Thursday night, leading to caste tension.

The family members of the dead, Deepak Chauhan, who belongs to the Thakur community, allegedly set fire to the house of the accused – Ritik Sonker (26) and Golu Sonker (22) – who belong to the Dalit community, police said. Both Ritik and Golu were arrested on Friday morning, police said.

Police force has been deployed in the village.

Deepak Chauhan’s family refused to hand over the body to the police for post-mortem examination for at least three hours demanding that the house of the accused be demolished. They also sought adequate compensation for the victim’s family. Senior police officers rushed to the village and assured strict action against the culprits.

According to the FIR registered at the Pallavpuram police station, Deepak and his brother Sandeep had a heated exchange with Ritik and Golu around 7 pm over liquor.

It has been alleged that Ritik, who is out on bail in another case, reached Deepak’s house around midnight along with his brother and an unidentified accomplice. When Deepak’s uncle Veer Singh (56) opened the door, the three stabbed him multiple times. Hearing cries, Deepak rushed to rescue his uncle and was stabbed too, the FIR stated.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Meerut where Deepak succumbed to his injuries. His uncle was said to be out of danger.

“A quarrel on a trivial issue led to Deepak’s death and injury to his uncle. We have arrested the two brothers. A search is on to nab their accomplice,”said Daurala DSP Ashish Sharma.