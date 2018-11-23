‘Caste-based’ harassment at IIT-Kanpur: Allahabad HC stays proceedings in case against four professors

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday stayed further proceedings in connection with the FIR registered against four IIT-Kanpur professors (one of whom is now the director of IIT-Dhanbad) over alleged “caste-based” harassment of a Dalit assistant professor.

The decision prevents further investigation until court orders.

The FIR had been registered on Sunday against IIT-Dhanbad director Rajiv Shekhar, IIT-Kanpur professors Sanjay Mittal, Chandra Shekhar Upadhyay and Ishan Sharma under the sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on the complaint of professor Subrahmanyam Sadrela. Shekhar on Thursday said the matter will next be heard six weeks from now.

Meanwhile, sources in the institute said a general body meeting of the faculty forum was organised on campus Thursday, where its members again expressed anguish at the “lack of action” by the institute.

Last month, the institute’s Board of Governance (BoG) decided to demote the accused professors (except Ishan Sharma) after allegedly finding them guilty in the case and in violation of service rules. Sharma was let off with a warning. In April, a panel led by Lucknow-based APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Vice-Chancellor Vinay Pathak and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes had found Sadrela’s allegations of harassment at the hands of the four professors to be true.