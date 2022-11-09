Cashless treatment for Uttar Pradesh state employees: Govt issues SOP for medical colleges and institutes

The Uttar Pradesh Government has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for all medical universities, medical colleges and autonomous institutions for offering the cashless medical treatment facility to government employees, pensioners and their families. The move would benefit around 22 lakh government employees and pensioners and, their 75 lakh family members.

In July this year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya State Employees Cashless Medical Scheme and had directed officials to draft the procedure SOP for the scheme.

The SOP was issued by the Special Secretary, Medical Education Department, Durga Shakti Nagpal for all medical universities, medical colleges and autonomous state medical colleges under the department.

Sources said that with the SOP being released, the process for issuing health cards to employees, pensioners and their families would begin. For this, the department would set up helpdesks in medical colleges. Beneficiaries will also be able to register under the scheme online through a dedicated portal.

Apart from government-run hospitals in the state, government employees would be able to avail cashless medical facilities up to Rs 5 lakh at empaneled hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. If the expenditure exceeds the limit, then special arrangements would be made to ensure quality treatment.

As per the SOP, monitoring cells would be set up in medical colleges and university-level which would be operated 24×7 by a minimum of four employees.

Medical universities and colleges would appoint nodal officers or ‘Deendayal Mitras’, clerks and computer operators to implement the new facility.

Advertisement

As per the SOP, there would not be any fixed rates of packages offered in government colleges for treatment of beneficiaries. The rates prevailing in all the state institutions will be applicable to the scheme.