One-time Cash Transfer Scheme: Panchayats to get Rs 130 crore for disbursement

The state government has set aside Rs 130 crore for one-time cash assistance of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 to families in need of health care and without ration cards. (File photo) The state government has set aside Rs 130 crore for one-time cash assistance of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 to families in need of health care and without ration cards. (File photo)

The state government has set aside Rs 130 crore for one-time cash assistance of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 to families in need of health care and without ration cards, and for the last rites of the destitute, according its guidelines published on Tuesday.

The fund will be provided to gram panchayats by the State Finance Commission. The decision of the cash transfer was taken after the coronavirus-triggered lockdown had rendered many people jobless and poorer, leading to lack of food and healthcare in some parts of the state.

In 2019-20, about Rs 2,800 crore was made available to gram panchayats by the State Finance Commission. In the current financial year, a total of Rs 4,340 crores has been made available for gram panchayat, of which 3 per cent, or 130.20 crore, is reserved for the cash scheme.

If gram panchayats need more funds, the district magistrates will provide the same, according to the guidelines.

The selection of beneficiaries will be undertake by gram panchayats, following which the data will be sent to the Panchayati Raj Department Directorate with details such as name, address and mobile number. The department has been asked to prepare a performa for the same and make it available in the districts within next three days.

The funds, which will be given through district magistrates, will be later reimbursed from Chief Minister relief fund.

As per the guidelines, families without ration cards and foodgrains are eligible for Rs 1,000 and they will be later given these cards as per their eligibility.

Families who cannot afford treatment can get Rs 2,000. They will be later included in state and Central healthcare schemes. A sum of Rs 5,000 will be made available for last rites of a destitute.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd