Cases gallop past 16,500 with fourth straight day of high in UP

Life style change due to Coronavirus epidemic,face mask and sanitizer comes in life.Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 12062020 Life style change due to Coronavirus epidemic,face mask and sanitizer comes in life.Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 12062020

With four straight days of highest one-day jump, the novel coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed 16,500 on Friday with the addition of 817 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) continued to add to the bulk of the new cases with the district adjoining Delhi reporting 151 fresh cases.

With this, Noida has become the biggest hotspot with 711 active cases after the recovery of 622 patients and death of 18 others.

Lucknow Nagar, which recorded the second highest cases at 46, is also the second most affected district in terms of active cases, which stood at 358 on Friday.

Ghaziabad is third with 324 active cases and Lucknow with 307 active cases. The two districts reported 36 and 31 new cases, respectively in the last 24 hours.

Hapur and Bulandshahr, both in west UP, reported 31 and 30 new cases, respectively.

At least 19 people tested positive in Mathura, pushing the count in the district to 232, officials said. The district has seen eight fatalities.

The state also recorded 19 more deaths linked to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 507. The highest deaths were recorded in Ghaziabad (5), followed by Gautam Budh Nagar (4), Kanpur Nagar and Agra (3), Bulandshahr, Etah, Bulandshahr and Meerut (1).

The districts with the highest number of deaths till now is Agra (79), followed by Meerut (70), Ghaziabad (39) and Kanpur Nagar (32).

Health officials clarified that the some of the deaths earlier reported in Meerut have been assigned to other districts.

“Of the total infected people, 9,995 have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. The number of active cases in the state stands at 6,092,” Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said in Lucknow.

Prasad also said that the health department has started random sampling. “Of the 3,475 samples taken from urban slums in 75 districts, 65 were found positive in 17 districts,” he said.

On Thursday, he had said that 72 districts where migrants have come, 1,682 samples were collected and none of them were found positive. Prasad said 1.30 lakh teams of the health department have conducted surveys of 97 lakh houses.

Meanwhile, the government said the bodies of patients will be handed over to their family members without awaiting test report. Prasad said family members will have to take all precautions while cremating the bodies.

On Thursday, a record 17,221 Covid-19 tests were conducted, the government said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to make all-out efforts to simplify the existing rules to ensure ease of doing business in the state and attract investment.

The CM also asked the infrastructure and industrial development commissioner (IIDC) to conduct a survey in industrial units for providing employment to workers, an official release issued here said.

(With PTI inputs)

