Cases breaching 100-mark, Yogi Adityanath instructs strict enforcement of lockdown in UP

UP CM Yogi Adityanath told the officials that all those who have entered the state in the last three days must be quarantined at shelter homes established in the district-level. (File photo) UP CM Yogi Adityanath told the officials that all those who have entered the state in the last three days must be quarantined at shelter homes established in the district-level. (File photo)

As Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cut short a trip to western Uttar Pradesh, the region with two hotspots of coronavirus cases in the state — Noida and Meerut — on Tuesday to discuss the possible fallout of the cluster of positive COVID-19 cases linked to a religious event organised in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area earlier this month, he held a special review meeting and directed officials to enforce the lockdown more strictly

He also told them that all those who have entered the state in the last three days must be quarantined at shelter homes established in the district-level.

The Chief Minister also called for increased police patrolling. “Officers have been asked that all those who are walking on foot should be rounded up, and sent to the shelter home, where there should be proper check-up, arrangement for their food at the quarantine center,” said Awasthi.

Uttar Pradesh: 103 cases of COVID-19 now, Noida firm sealed

According to the state information department, Aditynath said that depending on requirement “schools, community centres etc can be turned into shelter homes, and social distancing is to be followed”.

Teams from the health department will be deployed at these places, and regular thermal scanning will be conducted.

“Along with respective Chief Medical Officers, one senior officer will also be made in-charge and sent to each district. The officer will camp in his allotted district and a team will be appointed along with that officer. The officer and team will be given proper training and they all will be well-equipped.”

The Chief Minister also issued orders for the distribution of ration in a systematic manner by appointing a nodal officer in each district and creating a rate-list of essential items.

Read | Will take care of your people, expect same in return: Yogi Adityanath to 20 CMs

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said that the Chief Minster has condemned the incident in Bareilly in which health officials were seen disinfecting migrant workers by spraying them with a chemical solution.

“Labelling the Bareilly incident as misbehaviour and indecent, the chief minister has ordered an investigation,” the bureaucrat told reporters. He added that Adityanath had asked the official to treat people with respect. According to Awasthi, the chief minister pointed out that the majority of the cases in the state had been reported from Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida) and Meerut districts, and added that District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers had been given the responsibility of monitoring people suspected of carrying the COVID-19 infection. Health department officials of the Joint Director rank have been appointed nodal officers for each district, and tasked with ensuring the supply of masks, medicines and other necessary items.

Following increasing demand from doctors and nurses, units for manufacturing personal protective equipment had been set up, Awasthi said.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd