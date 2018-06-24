Case against three minors for ‘molesting’ 3-yr-old to be expunged: Police

The children booked are between 6 and 8 years of age. (Representational) The children booked are between 6 and 8 years of age. (Representational)

A case lodged by Chandauli police against three minor boys for allegedly molesting a three-year-old girl will be expunged as investigation had found no evidence against them, the district’s superintendent of police said. The FIR was registered on Thursday.

The children booked are between 6 and 8 years of age. The fathers of two of the boys were also booked on the basis of a police complaint filed by the girl’s mother, who had alleged that they had “hatched a conspiracy” and “asked their children to molest the girl”.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Chandauli, Santosh Kumar said, “The complainant did not mention the ages of the boys and the police came to know that the named accused are children aged between 6 and 8 years after they reached the village for primary investigation. The children had no intention of assaulting the girl. No evidence was found against the fathers of two of the boys either. The case will be expunged.”

In her complaint, the girl’s mother had alleged that the three boys molested her daughter while she was playing with them in their village on Thursday. She also alleged that the girl had sustained injuries on her private parts, said the local station officer (SO). An FIR was then lodged under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

After the complaint was filed, a medical examination of the girl was conducted and police recorded her mother’s statement. SP Kumar said, “I met the children in my office yesterday. During investigation, it came to light that while playing, all the children including the girl had put small stones inside their clothes. The stones had caused abrasions on the girl’s private parts. A medical examination of the girl found no internal injuries.”

He further said, “I sought legal opinion from experts for this case. Since the children were found innocent, the case will be expunged.”

