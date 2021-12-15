Case against Kappan and others shifted to NIA court in Lucknow

A local court in Mathura has transferred the case against Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan and seven others arrested in the alleged Hathras conspiracy case to a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Lucknow.

Confirming the transfer of the case, UP Special Task Force (STF) Additional Director General Amitabh Yash said, “The case is under the UAPA charge among charges. There is a designated court for UAPA cases in states. So far, UP didn’t have a designated court for the cases under UAPA. Now, the Lucknow NIA court has been designated as the UAPA court for the state. The cases against the eight people, including Kappan, have been transferred to the NIA court in Lucknow.”

He added, “We had told the local court in Mathura about the NIA court in Lucknow being designated for UAPA cases, so the court transferred the case on Monday.”

Kappan’s lawyer Wills Mathews said, “We are looking into the technicalities of the case.”

In April, the STF filed a nearly 5,000-page chargesheet against Kappan and seven others, charging them with sedition and conspiring to incite caste violence, among others, following the Hathras gangrape and murder. the other accused are PFI members Atiqur Rahman, Masood Ahmed, Rauf Sharif, Ansad Badruddin and Firoz Khan.