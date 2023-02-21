scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Cars at airport, rly station to help MLAs reach House

Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Satish Mahana, UP government, Uttar Pradesh government, Lucknow news, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express, current affairsTalking about the 'Digital Gallery' which was inaugurated on Sunday, Mahana said the gallery will remain open for members during the days the House convenes.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana Monday announced in the House that the government would arrange for vehicles at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and the railway station so that legislators coming from various parts of the state don’t face any inconvenience while reaching the Assembly.

Mahana said on the lines of Parliament, even Uttar Pradesh Assembly would confer a ‘best MLA award’ and rules for selecting the winner are being formulated.

He also announced that a portal will soon be rolled out for MLAs to put up questions 24×7 before the House.

The Speaker said it has been decided that the House would sit till midnight during the Budget session until all those who wish to speak have got the opportunity and there is a quorum.

Announcing the new facility for MLAs Mahana said, “During the Budget session, one vehicle will be parked at the railway station and airport each which will drop House members to their residence or the Assembly. However, members will not be allowed to take the vehicles anywhere else. After the Assembly session ends, if any member is coming from the airport or station, arrangements will also be made to drop them at their home or at the Legislative Assembly.”

He said that a helpdesk will be set up at the airport to assist MLAs in coordinating.

Talking about the  ‘Digital Gallery’ which was inaugurated on Sunday, Mahana said the gallery will remain open for members during the days the House convenes.

