Carpenter working at girl’s home drugged, raped her, say UP police

A 27-year-old carpenter was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a minor and filming the act in Muzaffarnagar.

Police said the incident happened in January. The16-year-old girl came forward and complained about the matter Friday after the accused, Shariq Mirza, allegedly threatened to upload the video on social media.

“Mirza would be produced before court Sunday,” Khatauli police station house officer Ambika Bharadwaj, adding that they await the girl’s medical report. Mentioning that the accused and girl were from different communities, police said a team has been sent to the girl’s village as precaution.

As per the complaint with the police, the SHO said, the girl’s father had hired Mirza in November. “The girl alleged that in the second week of January this year, she was having tea in the drawing room when her bed-ridden mother asked her to prepare one for her and the carpenter,” said Bharadwaj.

At the time, there was no one else in the house, she added. “Leaving her tea, she went to prepare more. She alleged that during this time and later went to serve them, Mirza mixed sedatives in her tea. When she had it later, she fell unconscious. The girl then alleged that Mirza took her to another room and raped her.”

Circle Officer, Khatauli, Rajeev Kumar Singh said the girl did not tell her parents until three days back. “In her complaint, she alleged that Mirza sent objectionable photographs on to her father over WhatsApp and threatened to upload it onto social media if they complained about the incident to the police,” said CO Singh. A case has been registered under relevant sections if the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

