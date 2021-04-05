Carpenter booked under anti-conversion law

Amroha police on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old carpenter from Sambhal district in Delhi and booked him under the state’s anti-conversion law for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl belonging to another community two days earlier.

The police arrested Afzal and also found the 16-year-old girl after questioning him. “We arrested Afzal when he was going to a relative’s house. The girl has also been recovered,” said Amroha Circle Officer Satish Chandra Pandey, adding that the police team was on its way back to the district with the two. The police have yet to question Afzal.

Hasanpur Station house Officer (SHO) Sanjay Tomar said two days ago the girl’s father, who runs a nursery in Muzaffarnagar district, visited the station and claimed that his daughter had left home for work but did not return. He told the police that two local people spotted his daughter with a youth.

The girl’s family also told the police that they came to come that the teenager was in regular touch with Afzal, who used to visit her father’s nursery to purchase plants. The police then filed a case against Afzal at the Mansoorpur station and charged him with kidnapping and invoked the anti-conversion law.

Tomar said the anti-conversion law was invoked because the girl’s father accused Afzal of abducting his daughter to change her religion.