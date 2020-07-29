Cane council staffer booked, suspended for swindling Rs 2 crore

Police have recovered Rs 23 lakh from Sharma and have booked him for cheating, criminal conspiracy among other charges. (Representational) Police have recovered Rs 23 lakh from Sharma and have booked him for cheating, criminal conspiracy among other charges. (Representational)

An official of the Cane Development Council, Maliyana, Meerut has been booked and suspended for allegedly defrauding the council of Rs 2 crore by faking signatures, said the Sugar Industry and Cane Development Department in a statement on Tuesday.

Cane and Sugar Commissioner Sanjay R Bhoosreddy said Naresh Kumar Sharma, in-charge accounts clerk of the council, was found to be the main accused. Sharma was arrested on July 6 and was suspended on the same day, said Bhoosreddy. “During investigation, it was found that Sharma has transferred more than Rs 2 crore of government /council money into his and relatives’ accounts by using fraudulent methods and by forging signature of the senior cane development inspector,” read the department statement.

Bhoosreddy said the Cane Development Council has bank accounts in Punjab National Bank and Syndicate Bank on Baghpat Road, Meerut. “The role of bank personnel is also under scanner,” he said.

Police have recovered Rs 23 lakh from Sharma and have booked him for cheating, criminal conspiracy among other charges.

“The inquiry has been handed over to the divisional commissioner, Meerut, to check the estimate of the financial damage and involvement of the employees and officers of the council,” said the statement.

