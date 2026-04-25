Karachi to Bulandshahr: How 45-year stay in India ended in arrest for Pakistani national

In 1981, Wasid Ali and his mother arrived in India from New Karachi. He was around three-four years old then. Over the years, he found work as a driver in Delhi, married and had three children, and settled his family in Bulandshahr’s Kotwali area, said police.

On Friday, the 48-year-old Pakistani national was arrested on charges of faking his Indian identity — police claimed he had no visa and possessed forged documents, including an Aadhaar card and a driving licence.

Police said the accused’s real name is Wasid Irshad and his application for a long-term visa (LTV) remains pending. A case has been registered against him on charges including cheating, forgery of valuable security, preparing forged documents, and using forged documents or electronic records as genuine.