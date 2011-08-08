CAG to begin special NRHM audit today

Schemes from beginning till Mar 31,2011,in 24 dists will be audited

Accepting the UP governments request,the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) will start a special audit of the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) in the state from Monday.

The CAG,through the Principal Accountant General,(Civil Audit),Uttar Pradesh,will audit NRHM schemes since the beginning of the scheme up to March 31,2011 in 24 districts.

For the auditing,five zonal auditing wings have been created in Lucknow,Agra,Allahabad,Bareilly and Gorakhpur. The CMOs of all the districts,who will also be the nodal officers for their districts,have been handed over a checklist and performa of 96 items on which the CAG will begin its proceeding.

On Friday,Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Sanjay Agarwal issued letters to the CMOs of the 24 districts,instructing them to prepare the information by Monday.

The districts include Moradabad,Bareilly,Badayun,Bulandshahar,Etah,Shahjahanpur,Rae Bareli,Unnao,Bahraich,Azamgarh,Deoria,Gorakhpur,Jaunpur,Ballia,Mirzapur,Kushinagar,Jalaun,Jhansi,Agra,Lucknow,Allahabad,Kanpur Dehat (Ramabainagar),Kanpur and Varanasi.

In his letter,Agarwal said that apart from the District Health Society,the team will also review district hospitals,four community health centres,16 primary health centres and 32 sub-centres and 32 village health sanitation committees in each of the districts.

The CMOs will be the nodal officers of their districts and will be responsible for providing the required documents for auditing and answer the audit memos at their level.

Information sought by the audit team

What the audit team has sought from CMOs:

* Budgets allocated and purchase policy followed for procurement of equipment,drugs and civil works,along with the sanction orders for these procurements as well as government orders regarding financial limit for these sanctions.

* Procedure adopted for hiring of contractual staff under NRHM,the position of manpower required as per NRHM norms and year-wise recruitment done at districts.

* Details of records and reports submitted to investigation agencies and court regarding NRHM.

* Number of inquiries set up since the beginning of NRHM,the inquiry reports and action taken against these reports.

* Reports of internal audits undertaken by the Department of Finance and action taken against these audit reports.

* Details of firing of vehicles and expenditure on petrol,oil and lubricants.

* Details of mother and child health activities under NRHM,including Janani Suraksha Yojana and child immunisation programmes.

* Progress in various national programmes,including leprosy,tuberculosis,polio,vector-borne disease,iodine deficiency,control of blindness etc

* Information on district health societies,rogi kalyan samitis and village health and sanitation committees,including funds allocated and utilised by them.

* Year-wise position of outstanding utilisation certificates under various heads of NRHM.

Information CAG team wants at state level:

* Procurement of Emergency Medical Transport System

* Procedures adopted for launching of mobile medical units,along with funds allocated and specifications approved for them.

* Bid documents for procurement of drugs,equipment and other items along with list of contractors,suppliers and vendors,rate contracts,vouchers and details of all contracts recommended for by minister or cabinet.

* Procedure of selection of procurement agencies.

* Records of executive committees decisions for procurements and civil works that led to funds being routed through Director General Family Welfare for awarding contracts to executing agencies.

* Details of blacklisted firms and reasons for blacklisting them.

* Minutes of meetings of executive committee and general body of State Health Society.

* Copies of inspection and survey reports relating to NRHM in the state.

* Details of funds released by Govt of India and utilised by the state government as per the project implementation plan of NRHM.

* Details of State Health Society,State Programme Management Unit and Executive Committee under NRHM.

Deoria CMOs office sealed

On the eve of the CAG audit in NRHM in 24 districts,the Chief Medical Officers office of Deoria has been sealed by the local administration. District Magistrate ZB Saghir ordered the sealing of the documents pertaining to NRHM in the CMO office on Sunday.

The office has been sealed and the documents will be opened in front of the auditors and medical officers tomorrow, said AK Saini,SDM Deoria.

Since NRHM is a sensitive matter and audit team is coming tomorrow,we wanted to be doubly sure that no clerks can tamper with the documents, said Saghir. The DM is also the Chairman of the District Health Society.

