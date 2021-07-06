Cabinet to recommend new names: Four seats of nominated members now vacant in UP legislative council

As one member, S R S Yadav of SP, had died earlier, there will be a total of four vacancies out of 10 nominated seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

TERMS OF three nominated members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council ended on Monday. The three — Leelawati Kushwaha, Ram Vraksha Yadav, Jitendra Yadav—were nominated during the tenure of the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government in the state, and now these vacancies would be filled as per the recommendations of the state Cabinet. As one member, S R S Yadav of SP, had died earlier, there will be a total of four vacancies out of 10 nominated seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

While no official declarations of the names have been made yet, sources in the BJP said its senior leadership would be careful in selecting individuals for these four nominated seats against the backdrop of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

A BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said these nominations would be done keeping caste and regional equations in mind and there is likelihood of having representation of at least a Dalit and a Brahmin among the four nominations. There is speculation that former Congress leader Jitin Prasad, who recently joined the BJP, to be nominated among these members as well.

With this, the strength of BJP would increase further in the council of 100 members in Uttar Pradesh. At present, there are 51 members of SP, 32 of BJP, six of BJP, two of Congress, 1 of Apna Dal, one of teachers group (non-political) and others Independents. With three members retiring on Monday, the strength of SP in the council would reduce by three.

“The term of three members is ending while one had become vacant around six months ago. Thus, there is a total of four vacancies of the nominated members which are to be filled. Names would be recommended by the Cabinet,” said Principal Secretary Vidhan Parishad Rajesh Singh.