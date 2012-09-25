Cabinet to discuss Lucknow-Agra expressway today

The dream project of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav  Lucknow-Agra expressway  is likely to be taken up at the state cabinet meeting to be held on Tuesday. So far the project was given in-principal approval by the CM,after which Redicon India Pvt Ltd was selected as the consultant to prepare the concept report.

Last month,a presentation in this regard was made before Akhilesh and even the probable route for the proposed expressway was finalised. There are three significant approvals,which are required from the Cabinet for this project  first for the 274-km-long expressway from Lucknow to Agra; then to take up the project under Public Private Partnership mode and lastly for appointing the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authoity as the nodal agency for the project, informed a senior government officer.

The six-lane access controlled expressway would start from Agra ring road and pass through important areas like Saifai,Etawah,Kannauj,Fatehabad,Shikohabad and would end in Lucknow via Malihabad.

Sources inform that similar clearance was also taken from the cabinet by BSP government in 2003 for the 165-km-long Yamuna expressway,which connects Greater Noida to Agra. The new Lucknow-Agra expressway is regarded as an extension of the Yamuna expressway project and thus aims at finally reducing the travel time between the state capital and Delhi.

Apart from the project,the cabinet is likely to clear a proposal for setting up Ghatampur Power Project through a joint venture. The foundation stone for the project was jointly laid by Akhilesh and Union Coal Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal in June. The project is to be established in Kanpur through a joint venture between Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited,a central governments public sector undertaking (PSU) and the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited.

The project had been pending for a long time due to reluctance of the previous BSP government to accept the power sharing pattern offered by the Centre. However,the issue was resolved later.

