Cabinet nod to replace ‘Urdu, Arabi-Farsi’ in Lucknow’s Chisti varsity with ‘languages’

In a significant decision, the state Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal seeking amendment in the Uttar Pradesh State University Act 1973, to rename of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti Urdu, Arabi-Farsi University, a state university, as “Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti Languages University, Lucknow”.

Sources said that in the proposal it was cited that in the state, apart from Urdu, Arabic and Farsi languages, literary and cultural studies as well as research takes place in other languages as well such as Hindi, Sanskrit, Pali, and other Indian languages. Not just this, there is a need to study not just English but foreign languages as well like French, German, Japanese etc. Moreover, since there is no specific university for languages in Uttar Pradesh thus, Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti Urdu, Arabi-Farsi University can serve as a useful center for study and research of not just Indian but also foreign languages.

Sources inform that it was cited that study of different types of languages would also give opportunity to youth of the state for further employment.

Situated on the Lucknow-Sitpur Road, the University was established in 2009 as “Uttar Pradesh Urdu, Arabi-Farsi University” under the then State Universities Act. On April 4, 2011, during then BSP regime, the University was renamed after BSP founder Kanshiram and was named as “Sri Kanshiramji Urdu, Arabi-Farsi University”.

In 2012, soon after Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party Government came to power in the state, the University was again renamed after Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti of Ajmer and was named as “Khwaja Moinuddin Urdu, Arabi-Farsi Unveristy. The First academic session o the University had started in 2013 withabout 413 students into different streams, which included not just Urdu, Arabic, Persian, but also English, Hindi, history, economics and political science.

