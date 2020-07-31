Cabinet nod to new force for securing vital installations

To begin with, UPSSF will have five battalions and its personnel equipped with high-level professional skills, the government said. (Representational) To begin with, UPSSF will have five battalions and its personnel equipped with high-level professional skills, the government said. (Representational)

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday gave its nod for setting up a special security force, which will be tasked with providing protection to vital installations, including airports, banks, Metro, industrial units as well as places of worship.

The “Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force” (UPSSF), according to the government, would be equipped with “high-level professional skills” related to security-related works and generate revenue for the state by charging private individuals and private institutions seeking its services.

“The new force would not only provide effective security to important places, it would also help the administration in utilising PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) and local police force for better maintenance of law and order and crime control,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, adding it would also help in creating more employment opportunities.

The security force will be formed on the lines of “state vital installation force” already in place in other states like Maharashtra and Odisha where they provide security to the government, semi-government as well as financial, religious, educational, cultural and health-related institutions, the senior official added.

To begin with, it will have five battalions in the first phase, for which premises of PAC will be used, and appointments of personnel and officials will be based on the given rules and guidelines, a government release said.

Since there was no provision for such a security force in the annual budget for the current financial year, the funds for UPSSFF would be allocated in the supplementary demands for grants, and provisions would be made in the 2021-2022 annual budget, it added.

