scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Cabinet nod for Rs. 192-crore corpus to help farmers fight crop damage

Under the scheme, weed and pest control will be done through different ecological resources. “The government plans to provide farmers with both chemical and biological pesticides on a grant from the Agricultural Defense Unit,” the minister added.

The cabinet approved another proposal to provide 50 per cent subsidy on storage units -- which have been approved for safe storage – for farmers. (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal for a new scheme that would set aside a corpus of Rs 192 crore to help farmers shield their fields from crop damage. Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said the scheme would help farmers tackle crop damage occurring due to pests and storage problems. The financial assistance would be for a five-year period – from 2022-23 to 2026-207 – and in the current year Rs 34 crore would be released under the new scheme.

“It has been noticed that farmers suffer about 15-20 per cent crop loss due to weeds, 26 per cent due to crop diseases, 20 per cent due to insect diseases, 7 per cent due to lack of proper storage facilities, 6 per cent due to rats and another 8 per cent due to other reasons on an average every year. Thus, the cabinet cleared the proposal to assist farmers in cutting down crop loss through weed and pest control as well as by providing safe storage for ready and standing crops,” Shahi added.

Under the scheme, weed and pest control will be done through different ecological resources. “The government plans to provide farmers with both chemical and biological pesticides on a grant from the Agricultural Defense Unit,” the minister added.

The cabinet approved another proposal to provide 50 per cent subsidy on storage units — which have been approved for safe storage – for farmers. The state’s farmers will also get a 50 per cent subsidy on long-term storage of foodgrains in “bakharis” (special storage houses) with a capacity of 2 to 5 quintals. A government spokesperson said a similar scheme was launched from 2017-2022 as well and about 11.58 lakh farmers had benefited from it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, M...Premium
Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, M...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
More from Lucknow

The Cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal for formation of new Nagar Panchayats – Kamakhya in Ayodhya, Sankisa Basantpur in Farrukhabad, Hetimpur in Deoria and Mathauli in Kushinagar.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 05:25:30 am
Next Story

After dispute with husband, Ludhiana woman sets 3-year-old son on fire

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

PSG vs Juventus, UCL 2022
Live Updates

PSG vs Juventus, UCL 2022

After signal on Shivraj from Delhi, new friends, tensions in MP

After signal on Shivraj from Delhi, new friends, tensions in MP

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Ponniyin Selvan trailer: Mani Ratnam promises a grand historical spectacle with Aishwarya Rai and Vikram

Ponniyin Selvan trailer: Mani Ratnam promises a grand historical spectacle with Aishwarya Rai and Vikram

‘We thought he would be safe’: Family of 11-year-old found dead at Nuh mosque

‘We thought he would be safe’: Family of 11-year-old found dead at Nuh mosque

New UK leader Liz Truss promises to tackle energy crisis, economy

New UK leader Liz Truss promises to tackle energy crisis, economy

Keep cricket free from personal attacks: Tendulkar after Arshdeep abuse

Keep cricket free from personal attacks: Tendulkar after Arshdeep abuse

Why Amit Shah's Mumbai visit is significant for BJP

Why Amit Shah's Mumbai visit is significant for BJP

Premium
Putin shown in tense encounter with chief of staff at Far East war games

Putin shown in tense encounter with chief of staff at Far East war games

Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-SHRI’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-SHRI’

Premium
'Why are students choosing CS, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

'Why are students choosing CS, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement