Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Cabinet Meeting: Nod to redevelop road to Ram Temple on lines of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

The Cabinet's decision comes two days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya and inspected the ongoing construction work of Ram Temple.

Written by Manish Sahu | Lucknow |
Updated: August 3, 2022 12:32:29 am
Yogi Adityanath, ram temple, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Varanasi, Lucknow latest news, Indian ExpressThe Cabinet sanctioned Rs 797 crore for the project that will include the expansion and beautification of 12.9 km-long stretch from the Main Road at Sadatganj to Nayaghat. (file)

The state Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to broaden and redevelop the approach road to Ram Temple in Ayodhya on lines of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor of Varanasi.

The Cabinet’s decision comes two days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya and inspected the ongoing construction work of Ram Temple.

The Cabinet sanctioned Rs 797 crore for the project that will include the expansion and beautification of 12.9 km-long stretch from the Main Road at Sadatganj to Nayaghat.

Since there are buildings and shops along the way, the government has set aside nearly 50 per cent of the sanctioned amount (Rs 378 crore) for the acquisition of land or building falling under the expansion plan.

“The construction of the Ram Temple is in full swing in Ayodhya. To ensure that pilgrims do not face difficulty during their visit to the temple and to avoid crowds on big occasions in Ayodhya and deal with it, the Cabinet has approved the broadening of the 12.940 km road from Sadatganj to Nayaghat on lines of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor,” Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said after the Cabinet meeting.

“There will be four lanes on the stretch connecting the Main Road near Sadatganj to Nayaghat. Also, the stretch from Faizabad Road to the Ram Temple through Hanumangarhi will be widened,” Singh said, adding the government will give proper compensation to displaced shopkeepers and those having shops on rent in the area would be rehabilitated.

Stating that the government’s focus is to develop Uttar Pradesh as a centre of spiritual and religious tourism, the minister said the state has immense possibilities for revenue generation. For this, the government is working on improving air and road connectivity and providing basic infrastructure facilities for the convenience of people, he added.

Nod to scheme for infra push in panchayats

In another significant decision, the Cabinet cleared the proposal to start a new scheme called Mukhyamantri Nagar Srijan Yojna for the development of basic infrastructure and amenities in the newly formed or newly expanded Nagar Panchayats.

Urban Development Minister AK Sharma said that under the scheme, funds would be provided by the government for the development of basic infrastructure like roads, parks, drainage, electricity infrastructure, community or Aanganbari centers, schools etc.

He said that for the development of road crossings, the public-private partnership could also be encouraged.

In the past five years, 191 local bodies have either been expanded or formed.

According to the minister, a provision of Rs 550 crore was made for the scheme in the state budget this year.

“Out of Rs 550 crore, about Rs 366 crore will be spent on newly formed Nagar Panchayats, while Rs 53 crore will be spent on those Nagar Panchayats that have been expanded. Similarly, about Rs 59 crore will be spent on such Nagar Palika Parishads that have been expanded in area, while another Rs 71 crore will be used for municipal corporations, whose areas have been expanded,” the minister added.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 12:29:56 am

