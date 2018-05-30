Cabinet meeting in Lucknow: All government offices to use ‘e-office system’

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to increase the Chief Minister Accidental Insurance amount for traders from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.(Express/File) The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to increase the Chief Minister Accidental Insurance amount for traders from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.(Express/File)

The Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to bring all state government offices under the e-office system by August 15. Other significant decisions were also taken at the Cabinet meeting. Proposals to establish medical colleges attached with the existing district or referral hospitals in Sidharthanagar, Etah, Ghazipur and Fatehpur was cleared.

A proposal to provide upto 50 per cent subsidy on purchase of certified seeds to farmers got a green signal, so did implementation of ‘Integrated Scheme for School Education’. The Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan, Teachers Education Program and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan would be integrated.

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to increase the Chief Minister Accidental Insurance amount for traders from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. It also cleared the proposal to rename “Gram Chaukidar” as “Gram Prahari”.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App