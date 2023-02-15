Cabinet Meet: Nod to 7th pay panel for contract staff

Days ahead of tabling of the state budget in the Assembly, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to provide Seventh Pay Commission benefits to contractual government employees in the state who were still getting benefits of the Sixth Pay Commission.

The additional yearly burden of the move on the state exchequer is estimated to be nearly Rs 29 crore, officials said.

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said, “The Cabinet has approved the recommendations of the pay committee which were also okayed by the Chief Secretary. The benefits will be given to the contractual employees who have been appointed following the due process…”

The decision is likely to benefit about 10,000 employees, it is learnt.

Earlier, the cabinet also approved signing of memorandum of agreement by the Department of Vocational Education and Skill Development with Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) for upgradation of 150 state industrial training institutes (ITIs) in the state.

According to the MoA effective for 10 years, the TTL will bear Rs 4,282.96 crore share while the state government will incur Rs 1,190 crore. TTL will train already appointed trainers and those undergoing training in ITIs.

This will provide an opportunity to the trainees to do on-job training and dual-system training in the companies associate firms. Around 12 -15,000 candidates will be trained per year in these long-term training programmes and about 15-20,000 candidates would get to attend short-term training programmes each year.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the proposal for setting up of a textile park and transfer of land under the PM Mega Integrated Textile Zone and Apparel (PM MITRA) scheme. For this, 259.09 acres of land in Hardoi district and 903.07 acres in Lucknow district have been proposed. A special purpose vehicle (SPV) will be set up for the implementation of the textile park paroject.

Under the project, paid-up capital of around Rs 10 crore will be arranged, of which 51 per cent will be given by the Uttar Pradesh government and the remaining by the Centre.

The textile park will be developed in public-private partnership (PPP) mode at an estimated cost of about Rs 1,200 crore.