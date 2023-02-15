scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

Cabinet Meet: Nod to 7th pay panel for contract staff

According to the MoA effective for 10 years, the TTL will bear Rs 4,282.96 crore share while the state government will incur Rs 1,190 crore. TTL will train already appointed trainers and those undergoing training in ITIs.

The decision is likely to benefit about 10,000 employees. (Express Photo)

Days ahead of tabling of the state budget in the Assembly, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to provide Seventh Pay Commission benefits to contractual government employees in the state who were still getting benefits of the Sixth Pay Commission.

The additional yearly burden of the move on the state exchequer is estimated to be nearly Rs 29 crore, officials said.

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said, “The Cabinet has approved the recommendations of the pay committee which were also okayed by the Chief Secretary. The benefits will be given to the contractual employees who have been appointed following the due process…”

The decision is likely to benefit about 10,000 employees, it is learnt.
Earlier, the cabinet also approved signing of memorandum of agreement by the Department of Vocational Education and Skill Development with Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) for upgradation of 150 state industrial training institutes (ITIs) in the state.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kisan Lunch
Delhi Confidential: Kisan Lunch
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance

According to the MoA effective for 10 years, the TTL will bear Rs 4,282.96 crore share while the state government will incur Rs 1,190 crore. TTL will train already appointed trainers and those undergoing training in ITIs.

This will provide an opportunity to the trainees to do on-job training and dual-system training in the companies associate firms. Around 12 -15,000 candidates will be trained per year in these long-term training programmes and about 15-20,000 candidates would get to attend short-term training programmes each year.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the proposal for setting up of a textile park and transfer of land under the PM Mega Integrated Textile Zone and Apparel (PM MITRA) scheme. For this, 259.09 acres of land in Hardoi district and 903.07 acres in Lucknow district have been proposed. A special purpose vehicle (SPV) will be set up for the implementation of the textile park paroject.

Advertisement

Under the project, paid-up capital of around Rs 10 crore will be arranged, of which 51 per cent will be given by the Uttar Pradesh government and the remaining by the Centre.

More from Lucknow

The textile park will be developed in public-private partnership (PPP) mode at an estimated cost of about Rs 1,200 crore.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 04:10 IST
Next Story

Partha Chatterjee to remain in jail, PMLA court rejects his bail plea

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close