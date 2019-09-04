Cabinet gives go ahead to transfer of 50 acres of land for Atal medical university

The state Cabinet Tuesday approved transfer of 50 acres earlier given to a Super Speciality Cancer Institute near Chak Ganjariya farm in Lucknow for the construction of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University at the same place.

Advertising

According to a government statement, of the total 50 acres, 20 will be provided by the health department, and 15 acres each by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and the medical education department. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

The Cabinet also approved giving Rs 10,000 per month as allowance to non-government, non-political vice-chairpersons of different corporations and boards. Also, land transfer for construction of a bus stand in Kanth tehsil of Moradabad was also given approval. The project worth Rs 3.30 crore and spread across a total area of 1200 square metres, will be completed in an year.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, state government spokesperson and cabinet minister, Shrikant Sharma, said minister Suresh Khanna was named chairman of the fifth state finance commission committee and ministers for panchayati raj, urban development and rural development would be its members.