Cabinet approves scheme for people to fund infra projects in their native place

The state Cabinet Wednesday cleared a proposal to launch “Uttar Pradesh Matrabhumi Yojana” through which individuals can fund infrastructure development in their native region with the government bearing 40 per cent cost. The government also decided to introduce a Rs 100 crore corpus for the scheme.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal to launch a rehabilitation scheme for Bengali Hindus that migrated from East Pakistan in the 1970s. As per the proposal, there are 63 such Hindu Bengali families, who will be rehabilitated on about 121.41 hectares of land in Kanpur Dehat district.

Under the scheme, such families will be given 2 acres of land for agriculture and 200 square metre area for residence on a Re 1 lease for 30 years, which can be extended for another 30 years twice. These families will also be given Rs 1.2 lakh for the construction of the house.

A government spokesperson said the 65 families were earlier given jobs at a mill in Meerut, which shut in 1984.