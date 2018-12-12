Uttar Pradesh: Cabinet approval paves way for helicopter services in four cities

The cabinet Tuesday, among other decisions, cleared proposals regarding land transfer for the construction of helipad, heliport and airstrips in Agra, Mathura, Varanasi and Prayagraj, paving way for operation of helicopter services in these cities.

While about 2.26 hectare along Agra-Lucknow Expressway owned by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority will be given free of cost for construction of airport in Agra, in Govardhan tehsil of Mathura, about 5 hectares of revenue land will be transferred to the tourism department free of cost for construction of a heliport. In Varanasi, about 3 hectares in Domri village will be given free of cost for another heliport. In Prayagraj’s Gramsarai Mauj, about 0.2 hectares will be given free of cost for construction of a temporary heliport. The public works department has been nominated as the agency for the entire project.

The cabinet also gave approval to the bid document as well the draft concession agreement for construction of green field international airport near Jewar, which will be forward to the Union Civil Aviation Ministry for its clearance. The cabinet also approved six months for submission of the bid document.

In an aim to bring uniformity in the curriculum of medical colleges and universities in the state, the cabinet also gave its approval to the draft Uttar Pradesh State Medical University Bill 2018. The bill will include 13 government and 22 private medical colleges and 17 private dental colleges, which are recognised by different medical universities in the state as well as 12 under construction ones.

Government officials said that the bill will help to bring uniformity in the curriculum, educational calender, admission, transparency in examination as well as maintain standards in not only medical education but also tertiary health care services.

In an another significant decision, the cabinet gave approval to opening of a satellite centre of King George Medical University in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh spread over 23 hectare. Bordering the district of Nepal, Balrampur does not have any medical college at present and is one of the districts affected by Acute Encephalitis Syndrome.

The cabinet also approved amendment to the Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicles Rules 1998, in reference to vehicles used to ferry school children. Specific conditions have been laid down for giving permit to these vehicles and formation of school transportation committees as well as district school vehicle transport committee.